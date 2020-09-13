CM grieved at Allama Zameer Naqvi death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar, while paying tribute to the religious services of the late Allama, said that Zameer Naqvi was a famous scholar and "Zakir" and his services for the religion would long be remembered.

The CM, in his condolences message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.