CM grieved at Arshad Sharif death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the killing of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the heirs.

Arshad Sharif's programs used to be different and unique; he noted and added that the Punjab government shares grief of the family.