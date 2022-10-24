UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved At Arshad Sharif Death

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CM grieved at Arshad Sharif death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the killing of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the heirs.

Arshad Sharif's programs used to be different and unique; he noted and added that the Punjab government shares grief of the family.

