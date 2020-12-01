UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieved At Columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan's Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

CM grieved at columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan.

In a statement, he said Abdul Qadir Hassan highlighted sociopolitical and cultural issues in his columns and his journalistic contribution would be remembered for long.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

22 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.