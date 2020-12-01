LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous columnist Abdul Qadir Hassan.

In a statement, he said Abdul Qadir Hassan highlighted sociopolitical and cultural issues in his columns and his journalistic contribution would be remembered for long.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.