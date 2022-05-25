UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved At Cop Death

Published May 25, 2022

CM grieved at cop death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of police officials due to overturning of a van near Attock and sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The government fully shares the grief of the families, he added.

