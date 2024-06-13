CM grieved at death of 5 family members in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over of the demise of five persons of a family due to collision of a vehicle and a motorcycle in Faisalabad.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. She ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.