CM Grieved At Death Of 5 Family Members In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over of the demise of five persons of a family due to collision of a vehicle and a motorcycle in Faisalabad.
The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. She ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO for beefing up security of Chinese9 seconds ago
-
Rs. 4bln allocated for Punjab HR & Minorities Affairs12 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to spend Rs 6.5b on tourism10 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
Orientation workshop on role of media in polio eradication held10 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 5 sanitary workers in Dijkot10 minutes ago
-
AIT holds Project Exhibition 202420 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2520 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nullah Lai to inspect dredging work20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore's New Model Fish Market20 minutes ago
-
Khetran terms federal budget people friendly20 minutes ago
-
ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah20 minutes ago