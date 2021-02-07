UrduPoint.com
CM Grieved At Death Of Iqbal Langriyal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:50 PM

CM grieved at death of Iqbal Langriyal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Malik Iqbal Langriyal, father of Provincial Minister Malik Noman Langriyal.

In his condolence message on Sunday, Usman Buzdar prayed that mayAllah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courageand strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

