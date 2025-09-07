CM Grieved At Death Of Journalist's Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of the mother of ARY news reporter Ulfat Mughal.
The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul and for strength and patience to the family in this hour of sorrow.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..2 minutes ago
-
Online registration for 2026 bachelor admissions underway at Sindh University2 minutes ago
-
ETPB to restore Sardar Mahan Singh’s samadhi2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at death of journalist's mother2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Murree remains on high alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
RCCI pays rich tribute on 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day12 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force on PAF Day12 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to guardians of Pakistan’s skies23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police rescue 386,952 flood victims32 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains flood AJK, disrupting daily life32 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson visits flood-hit areas of Swabi, Buner and Swat32 minutes ago
-
CTO vows to eliminate encroachments in Rawalpindi42 minutes ago