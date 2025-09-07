LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of the mother of ARY news reporter Ulfat Mughal.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul and for strength and patience to the family in this hour of sorrow.