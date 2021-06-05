CM grieved at death of SB John

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous singer Sunny Benjamin (SB) John

In his condolence message on Saturday, he extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar said that John had his own unique style in singing. SB John's singing would long be remembered in the music field. He said that SB John's death closed a golden chapter of world of music.