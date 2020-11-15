CM grieved at death of senior journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

He paid homage to the services of the late Arshad Waheed Chaudhry in the field of journalism.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.