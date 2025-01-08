CM grieved at death of two students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two students in a passenger bus overturn near Jhang-Sargodha Road.

She expressed sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. She directed the authorities concerned to provide better medical treatment facilities to the injured.