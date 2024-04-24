CM grieved at deaths in boiler explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expresses a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to boiler explosion in Faisalabad.

She directed the authorities concerned to get the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly implemented to ensure workers’ safety, adding that action should be taken against all those factory owners who do not follow workers’ safety guidelines.

The chief minister ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, and sought a report from Faisalabad commissioner in this regard.