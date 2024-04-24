CM Grieved At Deaths In Boiler Explosion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expresses a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to boiler explosion in Faisalabad.
She directed the authorities concerned to get the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly implemented to ensure workers’ safety, adding that action should be taken against all those factory owners who do not follow workers’ safety guidelines.
The chief minister ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, and sought a report from Faisalabad commissioner in this regard.
Recent Stories
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Portugal discuss bilateral, regional, global issues10 seconds ago
-
NDMA issues advisory for public during rain spell10 minutes ago
-
Suspect apprehended in double murder case10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM reviews housing project10 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on hospital roof collapse10 minutes ago
-
10 suspects arrested with illegal weapons, drugs10 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator Romina, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal launch Green Legacy Initiative in Sialkot10 minutes ago
-
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman12 minutes ago
-
President lauds IIUI's role in promotion of higher education; assures support20 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints20 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 264 power pilferers in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
Tareen Foundation to upgrade IT lab, construct two classrooms at KPS20 minutes ago