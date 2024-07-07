CM Grieved At Deaths In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse and owing to rain in Multan.
She expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and ordered to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.
