CM Grieved At Deaths In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM grieved at deaths in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three children in a house roof collapse in Basirpur area of Depalpur.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration on the incident.

