CM grieved at Dr Qadeer death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. Buzdar, while paying homage to the deceased said, "Abdul Qadeer Khan is Mohsin-e-Pakistan as he played a significant role in taking forward Pakistan's nuclear programme for which the nation will always be grateful to him.

" He termed the demise of Dr Qadeer a great loss for the nation.

He said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was an asset to the country who made the country invincible through his nuclear programme. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was the pride of the nation and would always live in our hearts as a national hero.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.