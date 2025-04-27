LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a young girl who fell from a swing in Faisalabad.

While offering her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the chief minister also sought a detailed report from the Commissioner Faisalabad regarding the incident.