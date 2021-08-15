CM grieved at Karachi tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the Karachi tragedy and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He said those involved in the tragic incident had no religion. He said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of heirs of the victims and "All our sympathies are with them".

The chief minister also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.