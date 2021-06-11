CM grieved at loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khuzdar, Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement, the CM prayed for early recovery of the injured, adding that the Punjab government fully shared the grief of the affected families.