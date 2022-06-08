UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved At Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 07:12 PM

CM grieved at loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Qila Saifullah area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Qila Saifullah area of Balochistan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. "All sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and it shares their grief," he said and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Qila Saifullah All

Recent Stories

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

7 minutes ago
 Karachi administration decides to raze down dilapi ..

Karachi administration decides to raze down dilapidated buildings in the Metropo ..

7 minutes ago
 FC South inaugurates water filtration plant

FC South inaugurates water filtration plant

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court upholds death sentence of two co ..

Lahore High Court upholds death sentence of two convicts in blasphemy case

7 minutes ago
 Mickelson says he does not condone rights abuses o ..

Mickelson says he does not condone rights abuses on eve of Saudi-backed golf ser ..

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.