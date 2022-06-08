CM grieved at loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Qila Saifullah area of Balochistan

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. "All sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and it shares their grief," he said and prayed for early recovery of the injured.