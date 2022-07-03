CM grieved at loss of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a bus in a gorge near Sherani.

In his condolence message, he extended his heartfelt sympathy to the heirs of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

"All sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and it shares their grief," he said.