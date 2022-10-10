CM grieved at loss of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to roof collapse in Chilas city of Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district.

In his message, he expressed his heartiest sympathies with the families of the victims.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude to their heirs.