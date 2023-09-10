CM grieved at loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran Interchange.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of deceased persons.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident as well.