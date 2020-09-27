UrduPoint.com
CM Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Accident Near Nooriabad

Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM grieved at loss of lives in accident near Nooriabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usamn Buzdar prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the families of the deceased and the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

