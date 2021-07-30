CM grieved at loss of lives in boat mishap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in the Chenab River near Chiniot.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM also sought a report from the Commissioner Faisalabad and ordered for expediting rescue operation to search for the drowned persons.