CM Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM grieved at loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of lives in a traffic accident near Pindi Bhattian.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

