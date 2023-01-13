CM grieved at loss of lives in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Faisalabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He sought a report from the administration and directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.