CM Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM grieved at loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in the train accident near Deharki and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In his message on Monday, he prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government fully shares the grief of the families who lost their dear-ones.

More Stories From Pakistan

