CM grieved at loss of precious lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sadhoke.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar has sought a report of the accident.