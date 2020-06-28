(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a six-year-old girl after her throat was slit by a kite-flying twine in Sanda area here.

The CM sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore over the tragic incident, according to a handout issued on Sunday.

He ordered a stern legal action against those responsible for illegal act of flying kite in the area.

The CM said that despite clear directions, occurrence of the kite-flying incidents posed a big question mark on the performance of the police officers concerned. He said that the loss of life of an innocent girl in the tragic incident could not be tolerated. The CM ordered for effective implementation of the prohibition of kite flying law across the province.