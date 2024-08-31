Open Menu

CM Grieved At Murder Of 3 Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM grieved at murder of 3 women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of three women in Pakpattan.

She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. The CM said, "Enforcement of law is welcoming and the culprits should be brought to justice under any circumstance."

