CM Grieved At Murder Of 3 Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of three women in Pakpattan.
She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. The CM said, "Enforcement of law is welcoming and the culprits should be brought to justice under any circumstance."
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA speaker meets Punjab CM, discusses political matters7 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil narcotics smuggling bid, recover over 96 kg hashish27 minutes ago
-
Green legacy: Ethiopian ambassador leads cleaning drive at Trail 537 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day47 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station to review security situation47 minutes ago
-
Police arrested drug pusher57 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritizes law, order: Gandapur57 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws57 minutes ago
-
RPO inspects security arrangements for Pak-Bangladesh cricket match57 minutes ago
-
AIG investigation conducts training workshop1 hour ago
-
2 robbers killed, as many escape after police encounter1 hour ago
-
Two ice drug smugglers held in DG Khan1 hour ago