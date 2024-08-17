CM Grieved At Nullah Daik Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three youths who drowned in Nullah Daik.
She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.
