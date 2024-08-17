Open Menu

CM Grieved At Nullah Daik Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

CM grieved at Nullah Daik incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three youths who drowned in Nullah Daik.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan