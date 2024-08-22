CM grieved at RY Khan accident deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her grief and sorrow over the death of three persons in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured in the accident.