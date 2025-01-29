(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, former governor of the eastern province and son of the late King Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

In her condolence message on Wednesday, the CM extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, offering her deepest sympathies during this difficult time. She prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His divine mercy and provide strength to the family to bear this immense loss.