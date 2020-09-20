CM grieved by accident near Gojra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gojra.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed that best treatment facility should be provided to the injured child the only survivor of the accident. The chief minister sought a report from the administration.