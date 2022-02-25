UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved On Death Of Minors, Sought Report

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

CM grieved on death of minors, sought report

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab expressed grief and sorrow on the death of three children, including two brothers, when a sand dune collapsed here in Basti Khan Wala, Basira, a suburban town of the district on Thursday evening.

Expressing condolence with the aggrieved family, CM Usman Buzdar sought a report on the incident from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesman said they received information that three children got buried under a sand dune while playing nearby.

People retrieved the children in unconscious condition. Rescuers said when they reached the spot after ten minutes two children were unconscious, while third was sent to hospital . Rescuers applied CPR technique to revive the two children but in vain. Later, relatives of the children informed that third child also died.

The deceased children were--- Arsalan (13) s/o Fayyaz Hussain, younger brother Irfan (8) and Ahsan (7) s/o Khalid.

