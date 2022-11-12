QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Acting Deputy Commissioner Loralai Jameel Ahmed Rand.

The acting deputy commissioner had passed away in a traffic accident on Benazir Flyover Spiny Road, Quetta.

The chief minister in his condolence message, issued on Saturday, said that the deceased was an intelligent and hardworking government officer.

He expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty grant the deceased high place in heaven and patience to the bereaved family.