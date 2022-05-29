(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a person in a clash during the local body elections in Chaghi district.

Taking notice of the violent incidents in some areas of the province during the election process, the chief minister directed the law enforcement agencies to device concerted strategy to avoid further untoward incidents.

"No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

CM said that the people should cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace as candidates have a responsibility to keep their supporters and voters cool and calm.

"Our province is like home and it is the responsibility of every member of the household to maintain a good home environment," he maintained.