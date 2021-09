CM grieved over Ali Geelani death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

In his message, the Chief Minister paid glowing tributes to the services and sacrifices rendered by the hurriyat leader for Kashmir movement.

He said sacrifices of Syed Ali Geelani for Kashmir cause will be remembered till lately.