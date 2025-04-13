CM Grieved Over Child’s Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a five-year-old child who fell into an open manhole in Mughalpura, Lahore.
Taking serious notice of the incident, the CM sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Lahore and directed immediate action against those responsible for negligence.
The chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience to bear the irreparable loss. “Such negligence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she stated.
