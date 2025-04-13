Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Child’s Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM

CM grieved over child’s death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a five-year-old child who fell into an open manhole in Mughalpura, Lahore.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the CM sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Lahore and directed immediate action against those responsible for negligence.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience to bear the irreparable loss. “Such negligence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she stated.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

57 seconds ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

1 hour ago
 PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

2 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

2 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

2 hours ago
UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

4 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

4 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan