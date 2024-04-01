CM grieved over Constable’s death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a head constable Ghazanfar in Shahdara Town.

In her message, the CM extended condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family members over their irreparable loss.

The chief minister directed for the early arrest of the accused involved in the murder of Head Constable, and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.