CM Grieved Over Constable’s Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a head constable Ghazanfar in Shahdara Town.
In her message, the CM extended condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family members over their irreparable loss.
The chief minister directed for the early arrest of the accused involved in the murder of Head Constable, and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 850 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops since August 059 minutes ago
-
Two drug pushers held19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Netball Federation's new body elected19 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed19 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects women degree college construction in Tehsil Bhera29 minutes ago
-
KP government takes steps for transgender welfare: Masal Yousafzai48 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life48 minutes ago
-
IRSA to meet on Tuesday to finalize water share of provinces for Kharif season49 minutes ago
-
CM directs reservation of separate room for treatment of transgender at District Headquarter hospita ..58 minutes ago
-
Rescue remains high alert on Youm-e-Ali, foolproof security for holy gatherings58 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over resistance during robbery59 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 110,700 cusecs water59 minutes ago