CM Grieved Over Cylinder Blast Incident In Baluchistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM grieved over cylinder blast incident in Baluchistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of cylinder blast in a marriage ceremony in district Kohlu Baluchistan.

The chief minister assured the Balochistan government for all possible support in providing treatment for the injured children, said a handout issued here on Monday.

On the directions of Usman Buzdar, 18 injured people have been shifted to DHQ Hospital D.G. Khan, whereaseight critical injured have been sent to Multan Burn Centre. The officials of health department inquired after injured children and review the medical facilities being provided to them.

Usman Buzdar directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children. "These are our children and no stone will be left unturned in providing the best treatment to them" he asserted.

