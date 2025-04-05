CM grieved over death of 3 children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of three children in a fire in a village near Okara.

The chief minister also sought a detailed report from the Commissioner of Sahiwal regarding the incident. She extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, sharing in their pain during this difficult time.