CM grieved over death of 5 sanitary workers in Dijkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five sanitary workers due to electrocution while performing their duty at a disposal station in Dijkot.

The chief minister expressed her severe indignation over the performance of a duty by the sanitary workers without taking preventive measures. She said that strict action would be taken on undertaking cleanliness of disposal station and manhole without taking preventive measures. Implementation on occupational safety and health laws should be ensured under any circumstance, she stressed.