CM Grieved Over Death Of 5 Sanitary Workers In Dijkot
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five sanitary workers due to electrocution while performing their duty at a disposal station in Dijkot.
The chief minister expressed her severe indignation over the performance of a duty by the sanitary workers without taking preventive measures. She said that strict action would be taken on undertaking cleanliness of disposal station and manhole without taking preventive measures. Implementation on occupational safety and health laws should be ensured under any circumstance, she stressed.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to spend Rs 6.5b on tourism5 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Orientation workshop on role of media in polio eradication held5 minutes ago
-
AIT holds Project Exhibition 202415 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2515 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nullah Lai to inspect dredging work15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore's New Model Fish Market15 minutes ago
-
Khetran terms federal budget people friendly15 minutes ago
-
ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah15 minutes ago
-
US Treasury Dept delegation meets Minister for Power Awais Leghari25 minutes ago
-
AJK government committed to take climate change mitigation measures: Forest minister25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to keep youth engaged in healthy activities25 minutes ago