CM grieved over death of actor Sardar Kamal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of actor Sardar Kamal.

The CM said that Sardar Kamal's services in the field of acting will always be remembered. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.