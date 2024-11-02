Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Death Of Eight Passengers

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM grieved over death of eight passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of 8 passengers when a bus fell into a ditch in Jacobabad. The CM offered condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

