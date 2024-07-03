CM Grieved Over Death Of Five People In Traffic Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five people from Jaranwala in a car accident near Sahiwal.
The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.
