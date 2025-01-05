CM Grieved Over Death Of Five Siblings In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over the tragic death of five young siblings in Gujrat, who succumbed to
suffocation from a coal heater.
In her message, the CM extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,
offering her sympathies during this difficult time.
CM Maryam Nawaz also urged the public to exercise caution while using gas or coal
heaters during the cold weather, emphasizing the importance of safety measures to
prevent such tragic incidents. She called on citizens to be vigilant and take all necessary
precautions to ensure the safety of their families during the winter season.
