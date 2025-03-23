CM Grieved Over Death Of Four Labourers In Kalat Mangchar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic killing of four labourers in Kalat Mangchar.
Strongly condemning the incident, the CM extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and shared their grief in this moment of profound loss.
