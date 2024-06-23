CM Grieved Over Death Of Guardian, Key-bearer Of Holy Kaaba
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family, while expressing grief over the sad demise of guardian and key-bearer of holy Kaaba Dr.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Zainul Abidin Al Shaibi. The CM said, “Every Muslim envies the fate of Dr. Sheikh Abdul Rahman, the 109th key-bearer of the holy Kaaba.”
