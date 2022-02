LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The CM said that due to death of Lata Mangeshkar an era of music has ended.

She had a unique style in playback singing, he added.