CM grieved over death of mine workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to collapse of mine near Safi, in Mohmand tribal district.

The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured, adding the Punjab government fully shares the grief of the affected families, says a handout.

He also prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage tothe bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.